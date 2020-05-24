Ignorance and arrogance
Being the cynic I am, I've always felt the only event which would possibly bring Democrats and Republicans together would be an invasion of aliens from Mars. I imagined liberals and conservatives setting aside their differences and combining their forces to fight the common enemy, shoulder to shoulder, as comrades. As Americans, we have every right to expect our political leadership, local and national, to step up and do exactly that. It must be perfectly evident to all that the COVID-19 invasion is no time to be partisan, vengeful, petty or power-hungry.
In fact, dealing effectively with the COVID-19 virus provides an excellent opportunity for our political leaders to demonstrate to their constituency their intelligence, caring and cooperative skills. Sadly, instead, our government has failed us miserably during this terrifying time, demonstrating an embarrassing and shameful degree of ignorance and arrogance.
Sure hope the Martians aren't watching.
Bob Tosterud
Bellaire
