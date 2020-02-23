A bad memory. More to come?
The shameful, embarrassing scandalous debacle in the Iowa caucus "vote" brought back a memory. Maybe you, too, remember the infamous "launch" of the website for ObamaCare six years ago? It was tested several times and failed time and time again and still doesn't work properly to this day ... and at a cost of more than $5 billion, according to the Congressional Research Service — $5 billion to build a website!
Now the Democrats want to control and "manage" yet more of our lives. Building bigger government is what they do. We taxpayers simply can't afford them!
Bob Tosterud
Bellaire
