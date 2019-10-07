The Impeachment trap?
To make a long story short, President Trump will be impeached by a majority of the House. The articles of impeachment will then be sent to the Senate for trial. As is his constitutional right, President Trump and his team (Giuliani, Sekulow, di Genova, Dershowitz — to mention a few possibilities) will assemble a list of witnesses. That list will most certainly consist of James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Donna Brazile, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Christopher Steele, Hillary and Bill Clinton, John Brennan, James Clapper, Barack Obama, Joe and Hunter Biden and a whole host of other participants including liberal "bureaucrat roaches" from the deep state (that's what they were called when I worked on Capitol Hill for eight years; they would scurry into hiding when administrations changed). The list will grow rapidly as most assuredly they will turn on each other and previously unknown scandal participants are unveiled.
This will get ugly, but the Democrats have made their bed.
Bob Tosterud
Bellaire
