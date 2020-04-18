Grocery store choice
Here’s a thought. Why don’t we all start supporting only grocery stores that care about our health and well-being and use masks. After all, grocery workers are breathing on our food. It really doesn’t seem like too much to ask.
Recently I went into a store where only three or so workers wore masks, although everyone had them on and hanging down from their necks. When I inquired as to why they were not wearing them, they replied that it was not mandatory and the manager told me it was personal choice.
If their choice is to risk my health, then that is not a store I care to shop in. Imagine, tied around their necks at the bottom and the rest of the mask hanging down like a necklace. This was one of our large stores. Shame on them for not trying to be part of the solution and risking their customers lives.
Dustin Tortorici
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.