Thanks to Heartland Hospice
I am writing to thank Heartland Hospice. Their information should be allowed at the cancer center for people dealing with terminally ill patients. The information they have to give is absolutely essential for the survivors. I lost my sister on March 19.
We called them at midnight on the 15th and Donna sprung into action, sending Chip to the house within hours. We had no order from a physician, yet they came out. This is a group of phenomenal medial professionals; they have the directives we need when losing a loved one that are simply invaluable to any family. The work that Heartland does needs to be better understood and awareness needs to be brought to the forefront, since when are we so afraid to die that we shut out these wonderful professionals who aid the entire family in this time of absolute desperate need.
They calmed our spirit. Chip, Jody, Norvilla and everyone else that we cannot name because we don't know their behind-the-scenes work, just know you helped the Schmitt family. You should work together with terminal patients. God bless you all.
Pollyanna Torres
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.