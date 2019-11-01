Leelanau millage
Voters in Leelanau County will have an opportunity to vote on Nov. 5 for an early childhood services millage. This modest increase averaging around $50 per year for 90 percent of residents will expand services to 1,000-plus county children from birth to age 6. Services will be delivered via the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and will be free to all families. Essentially, the services will allow parents to connect with other parents and to provide information on essential services to raise a healthy child who will be ready to succeed when he/she enters kindergarten. It also provides for added mental health and dental services.
The Board of Commissioners passed this millage proposal with bi-partisan support. Unfortunately, several commissioners who were not supportive have been speaking in public meetings with false talking points, trying to undermine a well-researched effort. These tactics are ethically questionable.
As voters prepare on how to vote, they should avail themselves of information available online via the county’s website: https://www.leelanau.cc/lceccc.asp.
Mary Tonneberger
Former Leelanau County Commissioner and former board member of the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department
Omena
