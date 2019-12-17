The color of 'right'
The people of Michigan should know that we are being held to a higher standard than some of our elected officials. More than just the recall of Rep. Larry Inman, the fight has changed. We’re now fighting for the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan.
While the word “right” was omitted from the petition language — i.e., extortion.
Under Color of Official (Right) — legally, the omission doesn’t change the meaning.
The Bureau of Elections appallingly determined that “....because the reasons for recall printed in the heading of the circulated petition sheets are different from then reasons for recall that the Board of State Canvassers approved as factual and sufficiently clear to enable Rep. Inman and the voters to identify the course of conduct that prompted this recall attempt. As a result, none of the 13,859 signatures filed can be counted as valid.” Michael Naughton, the campaign committee’s legal counsel, issued a statement that “it is unreasonable and unprecedented to impose a standard of meticulous perfection on citizens attempting a recall effort.”
The 13,859 signatures gathered beyond the 12,201 signatures required for the recall is not frivolous — we accomplished what was deemed impossible.
Amy Yee
Traverse City
