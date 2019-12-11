Empty houses all around
Everyone talks about our affordable housing crisis. Can you do something to help? Yes, perhaps. Consider all the empty bedrooms available in our towns and villages...
Long ago as a young woman, I was able to live with what I call “church ladies.” I rented a room and had kitchen/laundry privileges. It was one way to live affordably in places like Washington D.C.
Similarly as a new widow in Portland, OR, I rented out my own loft to a single mother. It was great to have someone else in the house. We enjoyed sharing bits of conversation, leftovers and an occasional TV show together.
I was always comfortable finding people on Craigslist and set my priorities high (only women, nonsmokers, nondrinkers, no drugs). I’d meet someone for coffee first if I had any doubts.
However, there are ways to screen potential housemates. Some churches even offered a matching service to help along a safe home-sharing experience. (https://emoregon.org/mhs/how-mhs-works/) Simple written agreements can define “house rules” and rental terms. Something like that might work here too. Anything to lighten the load… Consider the benefits of renting a room in your house to someone too.
Alexis Wittman
Charlevoix
