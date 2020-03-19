Cruise ship thoughts
I’ve been reading with great interest the negative letters concerning cruise ships visiting Traverse City. I’ve read that the ships will cause problems for fishermen, environmental and crowding problems.
These are small cruise ships that come to Traverse City very infrequently and usually only stay for around six hours.
The argument that they don’t allow fisherman to fish in the exact location of an anchored ship for a few hours is absurd. The argument that the ships are environmentally dangerous is equally absurd. All ships must adhere to federal and international regulations and are cleaner than most trucks and trains.
The argument that the cruise ship passengers will overwhelm the city is also absurd. A few hundred passengers in Traverse City for a few hours will not affect the city detrimentally. On the contrary, if the writers want to make that argument, then the city should limit the number of visitors to the city by any means — car, bus or airplane. Maybe we should post a maximum capacity sign at the entrances to TC?
These are not mega ships that most people have cruised on. Of course, there are always people that are against anything new.
Donald Willecke
Traverse City
