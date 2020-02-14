Politicians not speaking to me
Last week’s Democratic debate was another instance of politicians not talking to me. They focused on things like wealth taxes, billionaires and who’s electable. My concerns: the costs of housing, health care, education and child care. The stock market is up, wages are up, unemployment is down — but for the average household, the costs of living gut those gains. Politicians need to offer realistic ways to deal with those costs. The one who does will be talking about what gets discussed at my kitchen table.
Douglas Welker
Elmwood Township
Commented
