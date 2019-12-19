Behavior
It is very likely that two Articles of Impeachment will soon be sent to the full House for a vote: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
I think Trump should be tried for treason. He is quite literally owned by Putin and is very happy to do Putin’s bidding rather than believe conclusions reached by all of the U.S.’s own intelligence gatherers.
This week, Trump had his second Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. We now know that in the first visit, just four months after being sworn in as president, Trump told Laslov he was unconcerned about Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election while bragging that firing FBI Director James Comey had removed great pressure against him from the Russia investigation. He also blabbed highly classified intelligence to Laslov like a middle-school child trying to impress the cool kids.
This week’s meeting, like the first, was closed to U.S. press, making it unlikely that full details will be disclosed anytime soon.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Zelensky has been denied a White House meeting. Ukraine is our ally and is currently at war with our mutual enemy, Russia.
If this isn’t treasonous behavior, I don’t know what is.
Karen Wachs
Suttons Bay
