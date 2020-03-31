Political pull
As a small business owner I am offended that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to add to the relief bill things such as money for the Kennedy Performing Arts Center, minimum wage requirements and money for solar credits. And I am sure many more items not related to helping keep small businesses alive.
This delayed the bill and put further strain on small business. We have worked to retain our employees during the shutdown and the "politics" that the Democrats attempted to pull is unbelievable. This has caused more damage to the workers the Democrats say they are working for.
Please remember this when you go to the polls this November.
Dennis Valkanoff
MAD Treats, Inc.
Elk Rapids
