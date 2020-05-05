Breaking the rules
Isn’t it comforting to see that some conservatives and their tea party allies are vigorously protecting our constitutional rights down in Lansing?!
Sure, they may have stopped a few ambulances from getting to the hospital, but I think you’d agree that in defending our inalienable right to “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” sometimes you have to get in the way of an ambulance.
And sometimes it’s necessary to break the rules regarding peaceable assembly in order to exercise our right to peaceably assemble. And while peaceable assembly right now, in the middle of a pandemic caused by a highly contagious virus, may not be high on Dr. Fauci’s list of recommended tactics … well, what does he know?!
I particularly applaud the way they have singled out our monstrously tyrannical and totally unapologetic governor for her repeated and egregious violations of the Constitution, while at the same time they have staunchly refused to stoop to cheap opportunistic political attacks on the president for his repeated — though inarguably trivial and historically unimportant — slights to our beloved founding document.
Keep up the good work!
Ron Tschudy
Central Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.