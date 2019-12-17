More jobs is good
Economic news on Dec. 6 included the U.S. economy adding 266,000 new jobs during the previous month (likely to be revised in later surveys, higher or lower). A survey of economists a month ago predicted job growth would be only 180,000. Great news for 86,000 American families this Christmas!
But it’s remarkable and shameful, in my opinion, that many Americans will consider this economic success as bad news because they see this success as a "win" for President Trump. Maybe they would have preferred fewer jobs created? Every American should be happy with this clearly great news.
Bob Tosterud
Bellaire
