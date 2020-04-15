Coronavirus politics
By anyone’s standards the coronavirus is the biggest disaster to ever hit our country and our economy. Despite this fact the federal government, which has the economic might (Federal Reserve) and the expertise (CDC), has declared it a states' issue and washed its hands of any responsibility. Governors of most states have stepped up to the plate and taken action to combat the virus. What little federal assistance and supplies that are available are being doled out to the president’s political favorites.
Sadly our president does not like “that woman from Michigan." Whitmer — an intelligent, hardworking and successful woman — is definitely not Donald Trump's “type." Since this is a national problem left up to individual states, we are left to compete with all other states for scarce supplies and equipment to combat the plague. California, which is the fifth largest economy on earth, is going to be able to procure most of the supplies. Sadly, Michigan does not have the economic power to compete. With no other tools to work with and no one left to help, I fear the only options left for Whitmer are more draconian and extended lock downs.
John Teesdale
Charlevoix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.