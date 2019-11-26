Lack of understanding
The group attempting to recall school board members has revealed their lack of understanding by incorporating “Transparency” into the name of their organization. Either they don't know the meaning of the word or they haven't bothered to read and understand the explanation of how the unfortunate meeting of Ann Cardon and the school board was conducted in executive session. It is entirely reasonable that an employee request a closed session when discussing their situation with the employer.
If you read her statement, that's what she said. Unfortunately, one trustee appears to have dishonored that request by writing a letter that was sent to the paper. If we are doing a recall, it seems apparent to me which member should be recalled.
Gene Tang
Traverse City
