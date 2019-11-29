Enbridge opinions
Regarding the excellent, truth-telling forum piece in the Record-Eagle (Nov. 14) by For Love of Water Executive Director Liz Kirkwood here in Traverse City, the Gang of Four voting block on the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, including Chair Robb Hentschel, would do well to pay attention to step No. 4, which details part of Enbridge's strategy for keeping Line 5 running to "hire lobbyists to persuade and work side-by-side with county governments to draft copycat resolutions and op-eds supporting a tunnel to house a private Canadian oil pipeline under our Great Lakes."
Commissioners Hentschel, Clous, Jewett and LaPointe — i.e. “The Gang of Four” — have bought this lobbying effort by Enbridge hook, line and sinker attempting to cast their opinions as those of the people of Grand Traverse County in violation of county board rule No. 22, which states that no commissioner shall pass off his or her opinion as that of their constituents. When our elected officials fail to represent the will of the people and instead support lobbyists for Enbridge, it is time we replaced those officials. Vote them out!
Sylvia McCullough
Interlochen
