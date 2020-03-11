Bluff Road closure
Part of Bluff Road in Peninsula Township was closed due to shoreline erosion and the Grand Traverse County Road Commission announced Jan. 7 that it will be closed indeterminately.
GTCRC says they must wait until April or later because of weather, to get someone to assess the situation. They then file for permits to begin repairs, which would take several months.
Carl Brown, chairman of the road commission, says the problem wasn’t caused by their tree cutting, but the commission is negligent for not recognizing the problem sooner.
Peninsula Township Supervisor Manigold offered to launch a township fire department boat to transport a qualified GTCRC person to assess the situation sooner. The road commission hasn’t responded.
Apparently, the road commission isn’t interested in an earlier solution. The longer they wait, the worse it gets. More damage will occur on the shoreline and road. More houses could slide down the banks. More air pollution will be created by delivery vehicles backtracking to and from the closure. It’s obvious the road commission doesn’t care about residents except regarding the taxes they collect and distribute to other townships.
Supervisor Manigold says “This is unacceptable and we are considering taking independent action. Immediate action is required.”
Edward Stych
Traverse City
