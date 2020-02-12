Widen Beitner, Keystone roads
Boardman River bridge again, still?
Here we go again!
Well, the Boardman River Bridge is again being considered.
What a boondoggle for the Michigan taxpayers.
What we need is the equivalent of a U.S. 31 bypass. That should begin in Chum’s Corner, and then proceed up Beitner Road and Keystone Road to Hammond Road.
Building a bridge between Hammond Road and Hartman Road would mean dumping westbound traffic only a football field’s length south of Airport, a program of congestion. Further, it might be only a one way, westbound road as who would want to go east through all those roundabouts when they can go a short distance north and take Airport Road. Has anyone met someone from a roundabout state who likes them?
Let us get real with something that would be cost effective: widen Beitner and Keystone to four lanes.
William Allin Storrer
Traverse City
