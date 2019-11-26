The tired and poor
A sickness pervades our beloved shore, where once we welcomed the tired and poor who yearned for freedom as do we all. They come, fleeing horror and death with nothing but their dreams to carry them to our great land of freedom.
But Trump says the poor can’t come. He lies when he says we have no room for refugees. He erects walls and rules, keeping out those tired and poor we have invited to share our beliefs and dreams. To his disgrace he makes it plain they fail his test since their skins not white or their religion’s not evangelical. What a tragic joke on us since they have made us rich, have brought us culture, art and the excitement of new ideas, expanding our understanding of the world.
We proudly proclaimed to the world that every man enjoys the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and then said "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”
Trump has abandoned these beliefs, just as he abandoned the Kurds. Our sickness is Trump’s shame — in stark contrast to the beliefs our nation shares.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City
