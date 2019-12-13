Impeachment evidence
As with the current impeachment inquiry, the Watergate hearings showed Republican leaders vociferously defending their president. However, when a White House tape clearly proved that Richard Nixon obstructed justice, his defenders saw that the presidency could no longer be saved. They confronted him and he resigned.
Unlike the Watergate investigation, multiple “smoking guns” clearly demonstrate that Donald Trump has broken campaign laws by seeking foreign assistance in investigating his leading rival in the 2020 election. Trump’s actions have been corroborated by his own evidence and actions, along with non-partisan witnesses. His TV appeal to the Chinese government alone was an impeachable offense. Meanwhile he continues to block the testimony of administration officials who could quickly shed light on the allegations.
Right now, there is far more evidence to show Trump’s guilt than ever materialized in the Nixon hearings. The president has been unable or unwilling to offer any witnesses who can attest to his innocence. Instead, Trump’s defenders simply spin highly distorted rhetoric and debunked conspiracy theories to dodge their responsibility to uphold the Constitution — whatever it takes to appease eager supporters. It is clear that the modern GOP would rather embrace malfeasance than stand upon principle.
Michael Spry
Traverse City
