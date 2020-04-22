Giving away $170B
Several commentaries recently posted in this paper voiced outrage at an inclusion of $35 million by Nancy Pelosi in the $2.2 trillion stimulus package for the JFK Center for the Performing Arts. I too was concerned over this, but it pales in comparison to the $170 billion inserted into the stimulus bill by Senate Republicans, which according to the Washington Post “suspends a limitation on how much owners of businesses formed as 'pass-through' entities can deduct against their non-business income, such as capital gains, to reduce their tax liability."
According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan congressional committee, 82 percent of the $170 billion will go to individuals making more than $1 million annually with less than 3 percent going to taxpayers making less than $100,000. Real estate investors and hedge fund operators are the primary beneficiaries of this largess.
Why are Senate Republicans giving away $170 billion to millionaire real estate investors and hedge fund operators while giving less to hospitals ($100 billion) and only $150 billion to state and local governments? What does this tax dollar giveaway have to do with responding to the epidemic? Tell our Congressman Bergman to take this money back.
Bill Sohn
Kalkaska
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.