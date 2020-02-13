Voting rights history
Most women could not vote when I was born on Feb. 28, 1920. There were exceptions. The State of Montana granted women unrestricted voting rights in 1914, as did other western states. Janet Rankin from Montana was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1917 before most women in the U.S. could vote.
Sen. Aaron A. Sargent introduced the words to the 19th Amendment in 1878, which would give women the right to vote. In 1919, Congress sent the amendment to the states to be ratified. Eight states were required for ratification. The amendment was passed on June 4, 1920 and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, granting women the right to cast their ballots. On Nov. 2, 1920, eight million women across the United States voted for the first time in a national election. So, by the end of my first year, women could vote.
Orpha V. Shinn
Bellaire
