I read a story in the R-E a couple of weeks ago. It was about our two U.S. senators voting for the coronavirus relief bill. I immediately thought, "Great, our senators did something good." As I continued to read I thought, "what? ... wait!"
Some of the things they voted to fund were: Union representation on airline's boards. More strict emissions standards for airlines. Higher wind and solar tax credits. Wiping out $10K of student loan debt per person. Federal minimum wage of $15 per hour. Permanent paid leave. Extra funding for the Kennedy Center for the Arts ($15 million). Free broadband for lower income people. Free "Obamaphones" for low-income people. And this is not a complete list.
As I read I began to think, "They didn't do something good; they just did something." I'm not against unions. I think that $15 per hour should be the minimum wage. I love the arts and they should be funded. What has all this extra stuff to do with coronavirus relief??
Jack Sheets
Traverse City
