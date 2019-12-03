Benzie resources
I am a senior from Benzie County writing about the Benzie Bus and The Gathering Place.
The Benzie Bus is just plain wonderful. They are free because of Benzie Senior Resources. They buy them. The drivers are so pleasant and efficient. Call them at 231-325-3000.
I didn't think I would ever be riding the bus. Not us. But I ride it five days a week to and from The Gathering Place in Honor for great meals and friendships (the meals are a suggested donation of $4). The main dish is always good and there is even a dessert bar. They are special, especially the Tuesday morning music. There is a band on Tuesday mornings; get there around 9:30 a.m.
Try it; I'm sure you'll like it.
Cynthia Settles Schnarr
Honor
