Preschool a necessity
In respect to the article “Dueling Dialogs,” I must state how important it is for all children to receive an early childhood education.
I am a GSRP preschool teacher and I have personally seen how the K-12 pushdown affects children entering kindergarten.
Unfortunately, kindergarten is not what it used to be.
Kindergartners now are expected to learn what used to be a first-grade level — thus making preschool programs focus on things that were previously taught in kindergarten.
Children who do not get a preschool experience before entering kindergarten are left with a disadvantage to the children that do.
There are free preschool programs in our community including Head Start and GSRP; however these programs are intended for at-risk or low-income families.
With the rise in cost of child care and preschool programs, it becomes a financial strain for mid-income families to afford.
If children are going to be expected to enter kindergarten ready to learn at what used to be a first-grade level, I believe they should all have the opportunity to experience a quality preschool program.
Kelly Sedwick
Kewadin
