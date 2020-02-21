Preschool a necessity

In respect to the article “Dueling Dialogs,” I must state how important it is for all children to receive an early childhood education.

I am a GSRP preschool teacher and I have personally seen how the K-12 pushdown affects children entering kindergarten.

Unfortunately, kindergarten is not what it used to be.

Kindergartners now are expected to learn what used to be a first-grade level — thus making preschool programs focus on things that were previously taught in kindergarten.

Children who do not get a preschool experience before entering kindergarten are left with a disadvantage to the children that do.

There are free preschool programs in our community including Head Start and GSRP; however these programs are intended for at-risk or low-income families.

With the rise in cost of child care and preschool programs, it becomes a financial strain for mid-income families to afford.

If children are going to be expected to enter kindergarten ready to learn at what used to be a first-grade level, I believe they should all have the opportunity to experience a quality preschool program.

Kelly Sedwick

Kewadin

