Is this impeachment only about one bad phone call?
Why is the House trying to impeach Trump? Let’s walk through some of the important events.
Russia massively interfered in our 2016 election; has many business ties to Trump, including billion-dollar loans to him when no one in America or elsewhere would give him a loan; and wants to undermine the Ukrainian government, as does Trump. So Russia hatched a deal with Giuliani and his boss to blame the Ukrainian government for the election fraud, implicate Trump’s chief rival, Joe Biden, and then Trump threatened the new Ukrainian president that military funds would be withheld if he didn’t capitulate.
Trump is an international businessman and may have used quid pro quos across borders all of his adult life, so he may think this is no big deal. And Russia taking over Ukraine — either through invasion or a puppet government — opens the door to Europe.
And then the Daddy Warbucks of the world get to cry patriotism to their respective countries and rake in the cash. Warbucks folk are not interested in a world war. They just want constant, unending regional skirmishes to feed their greed.
John Scarbrough
Traverse City
