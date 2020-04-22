Restrain government
In support of Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine who are protesting in Lansing today against the tyranny brought to us by Gretchen Whitmer I say...
Is this America the Land of the Free?? The governor seems more bent on taking away our jobs and civil liberties. She has no plan except to ruin small business owners and thousands of their workers. Landscapers need to begin their work but now they can’t — neither can road crews (we could use them) nor construction workers, neither can nurseries and many more.
If you work outside I urge the governor to let you get back to work now.
For those of you that think Socialism is the answer, how does this taste? Socialism plus one executive order equals Communism. I hope governor, you have given up your paycheck for the last two months like you are asking — ordering — people to give up their jobs.
The Constitution was not written to restrain the people — it was written to restrain government. We need to stand together and stand up for our civil liberties and against tyrannical behavior this time and every time.
Bill Ryan
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.