A broken oath is a lie
When senators took their oath of impeachment, they were being held to a higher standard than the GOP electability position.
Chief Justice Roberts must enforce the impeachment process rules, including impeaching senators for non-compliance with their oath of impeachment, which were defined in their own recent statements.
Senators committed to neutrality on the materials being presented and make their ultimate impeachment decision based on the facts presented by the House managers. McConnell’s restriction of an open trial is evidence that the GOP believes Trump is guilty and must be protected from conviction!
On Dec. 16, 2019, Martin Longman reported: “Mitch McConnell has already violated the impeachment oath "spirit." He added later, I’m going to coordinate with the president’s lawyers. The reaction was predictable as McConnell cannot now plausibly swear to “do impartial justice.” Some demanded that Mr. McConnell recuse himself. “The moment Sen. McConnell took the constitutionally required oath of impartiality, he was in violation of that oath.”
Some GOP senators have already indicated that they will be "biased and partisan" jurors. Sens. Cruz and Graham have publicly stated that they will vote to support Trump's acquittal before the reading the House judiciary impeachment.
Rosalind Rutman
Traverse City
