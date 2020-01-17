Development potential
I’m curious. In regard to a new location for BATA and new, affordable housing, have they even given thought to buying the Cherryland Mall property?
The former businesses there, Sears and K-Mart, both had auto repair bays. The mall has the utilities, water, electricity, sewer along with lighted parking and some green area.
There are more than adequate paved parking areas. The building foundations are in place. It’s a very accessible location for BATA’s purpose with easy access to main roads.
For housing, there appears to be plenty of space for multi-storied buildings. Big Lots could expand its grocery products to better serve future housing occupants.
There are restaurants, a pharmacy and many other businesses within easy walking distance for residents to support as well as for any workers who may need to be able to walk to their jobs.
This site is just sitting, deteriorating and could probably be considered urban blight as the owners do next to nothing to maintain it! The site may even qualify for an urban renewal grant.
Why buy/develop vacant land when this site has much to offer to expedite possible re-development? What am I missing?
Connie Rumbach
Cedar
Commented
