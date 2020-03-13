More ...
Donald Trump's “SOTUA” the other night and his rally speeches do nothing to bring this country together. His writers manage to push every emotional button of his followers: religion, guns, schools, non-white immigration, choice, patriotism, along with pandering to his followers by exaggerating (and lying) about what he and he alone has accomplished in only three years. Analogy: When a train (the economy) starts gaining momentum, it continues until it hits its peak. It doesn't just stop. It only stops when brakes are applied, or it hits something.
From the tone of his speeches, his recent actions, and he somehow gets another four years, you can definitely expect more: more pollution, more gun violence, more bigotry and racial/ethnicity discrimination, more risk for law enforcement, more economic instability for middle and lower classes, more homelessness, more suicides, more healthcare-related deaths, more government control particularly over women, more unbridled retribution, more paranoia, more lying, bullying and insults.
If you are looking to this person and his Congress for “more,” you/we are definitely going to get it. It just won't be what you wanted — but then again, maybe it will.
Connie Rumbach
Cedar
