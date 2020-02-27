Second Amendment
Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting on March 4 has an agenda item resolution in favor of no public money for "unconstitutional" restrictions to the Second Amendment. (In 2019, 434 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. resulting in 517 deaths and 1,643 injuries.)
The GT Board resolution "declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms though such lawful means as may be expedient." (In 2017 in Las Vegas 58 people were killed and 489 wounded by one shooter with automatic military-like rifles.)
County Chairman Hentschel related "we're so far removed from state and national government I believe it's appropriate to take a stand at the county level." (In 2012 in Sandy Hook elementary school 27 adults and mostly small children were fragmented apart by tumbling and exploding bullets from a military-like automatic rifle with large magazines. Mayhem and tragedy. This in a small, safe school in a small, safe town far from the bad things that happen in distant, large cities.)
County board members should use the time set aside for a meaningless resolution to discuss and ponder reasonable limitations to 21st century weaponry available to anyone in this country.
Edward Rom
Traverse City
