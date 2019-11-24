A call to action
Corporate greed is killing our planet.
Unscrupulous fossil fuel companies like ExxonMobil are plundering the earth. The Amazon is burning and BlackRock Inc. is making millions.
Plastics are creating major garbage dumps in the oceans and our Great Lakes. Nestle is sucking up rivers and wetlands and profiting from expensive bottled water.
Pollinators are dying while Bayer is selling bee-killing pesticides around the globe. Monsanto is genetically modifying our food, and patenting wild food genes.
Sinclair is infiltrating our media to spread their propaganda, and create fear.
Enbridge has lied about the safety of Line 5. Endless wars for oil make endless profits for companies like GE, Lockheed, Raytheon and Boeing. And the financial industry is raking in profits on all of it.
Meanwhile Climate Chaos marches on with predictions of more flooding, more fires, more refugees and more unpredictable weather causing severe impacts on our oceans and lakes, farmlands and forests.
We are all in this together. Silence is complicity, and inaction is unacceptable. A global system change is needed to prevent further catastrophic damage. What are you doing to protect the future for our children and grandchildren? Will they have a future?
Ann Rogers
Traverse City
