Coronavirus strategies
Given the inevitability of the widespread nature of the problem, and no vaccines in the short term, the huge risk is that our health care system will be crushed with a massive case load of very sick people. The result would be catastrophic for high-risk patients given the high infection rates predicted.
One of the only strategies seems to be spreading these cases out as far as possible over time to avoid a collapse of the hospital capacity of the U.S. Slowing down the rate of spread seems like the best and only bet in the near term. This means extensive testing, rigorous social distancing, hyper-hygiene and no more Trumpy misinformation.
In the end this may require drive-up windows where a bag of shotgun medicines and oxygen are handed out to help salvage those for whom no hospital beds are available. Maybe the banks and fast food places can help. (“Would you like us to supersize that oxygen bottle today, sir?”)
We are starting months too late for the best risk management, but that is an important score to be settled in November. Unfortunately, that choice just got much simpler to comprehend, even for some of the most ardent of his followers.
Phillip Robinson, DVM
Roscommon
