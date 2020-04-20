Sarantos will be missed
Alex Sarantos was a very important, highly intelligent, kind-hearted and gentle man; he was a legendary citizen of the Greater Grand Traverse Area. I will miss him tremendously, and so will northwestern Michigan.
Alex was family to those of us at Mike Akerley and Doug Mead’s Top Comics on Eighth Street, Traverse City. He traded, sold and gave away “good old” comic books, pulp magazines, science fiction, rare books and paperbacks, toys, nostalgia and more. All five of us in the Roberts family (we lived in TC between 1994 and 2013) remember Alex very fondly.
He was genuine — a quiet, nice man — and he would not have hurt anyone for the world.
Mr. Sarantos was not supposed to leave this earthly plane this way. I will miss you, Alex. My heart is broken.
God’s speed, my brother. I love you.
Garyn G. Roberts
Arbor Vitae, WI
