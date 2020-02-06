Avoid catastrophe
Hindsight has never proven more beneficial than a judicious use of foresight. Applying this maxim to Line 5's operation would allow us to avoid environmental and economic catastrophe. The devastation to a pure Michigan would span generations.
I've tried to contact chambers of commerce and tourism boards of our coastal communities from Traverse City to the Mackinac Bridge. I posed three questions: 1) Is your group in favor of a Line 5 shutdown? 2) What would be the impact of a spill? 3) Is your group's stance philosophical or political? To this date, I've received no response.
Some of the Koch Brothers' money flows through Line 5. Their money is allowed to control our politics, but they don't control our water — yet.
Governor Whitmer and Attorney General each has the authority to shut down Line 5. I urge one or both to do so.
Bradley Price
Northport
