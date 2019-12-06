Free soapbox
I love reading my hometown newspaper and realize how very difficult it is to keep a daily newspaper afloat these days. Keep up the good work!
However, I am a bit disillusioned by your insistence on giving local politicians a free soapbox with which to advertise themselves. As you know, these politicians have franking privileges, with which they can mail, at taxpayer expense, self promotional material and they all take advantage of this freebie. So why does the Record-Eagle see fit to use the forum as a vehicle for re-election politics? Sen. Wayne Schmidt wrote one urging us to go outside and enjoy our region. Thanks, Wayne! Rep. Jack O’Malley chose the forum as a vehicle to bash Gov. Whitmer’s veto of a GOP budget — a budget that did not include any input from the governor or the Democrats. Oops, he left that last part out of his forum.
If the Record-Eagle wishes to promote these politicians, that is your right. In the interest of fairness, however, it might behoove you to present an opposing viewpoint, written by an expert, not a local politician.
Solution — just “say no” to self-serving forum articles. Let them buy an advertisement.
Gary S. Powell
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.