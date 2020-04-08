Ventilators not enough
There was a short statement in the March 28 Record-Eagle “Fact Check” about COVID-19 that noted the problem that “even with enough ventilators, a sufficient number of trained staff may not be able to operate them, particularly because health care workers will be among the ill.”
Despite the hype and blame bantered about lack of PPE, miracle drugs and social distancing, almost zero has been said about the chronic lack of nurses and hospital staff all across the country. They are overworked, underpaid and treated like second-class citizens — while the hospitals are run by CEOs with million-dollar salaries with an overriding goal of controlling costs by eliminating staff and cutting pay and benefits for the very people who make a hospital. How does anyone expect to start with a shortage of nurses before the pandemic, to suddenly take care of 10 times as many patients as there were in normal times?
More patients logically require more “trained staff” to utilize that equipment. General Motors can’t make nurses on an assembly line, and we need these front-line professionals today. Yesterday the profit-maximizing executives hired lawyers to battle unions and put dedicated people on the street. Maybe they will do better tomorrow.
David Petrove
Interlochen
