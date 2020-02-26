McCarthyism thrives
Most Americans want to see themselves as being the good guys. They picture themselves as the heroes in movies, but when there is an opportunity to actually make positive changes, they cower in fear. It is not a new phenomenon. It happened a century ago with fascism, and a few years later with McCarthyism. The political weapon of choice is to regurgitate the venom of “anti-socialism” to attack any movement that challenges the entrenched power of wealthy elites.
“Socialist” comes from the word that means “human beings living together as a group … in which their dealings with one another affect their common welfare.” The root of the word “socialist” basically means “We the People.” Today, there is some pretense that a “socialist” is someone “evil.”
Anyone who opposes the dominance of our lives by billionaires and international corporations will still be black-listed as a “socialist.” Anyone who seeks economic democracy is promoting socialist ideals while the opposite is economic authoritarianism, which is capitalism that binds us to lives of servitude under the master’s whip of the almighty dollar.
Mussolini, Hitler and Joe McCarthy preached fear of “socialists” because they hated democracy. Today’s heroes will embrace socialism and democracy.
David Petrove
Interlochen
