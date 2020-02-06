Veterans clinic
I was glad to see that the Col. Demas T. Craw Veterans Affairs Clinic opened in Traverse City. After years of working with reduced resources, this new clinic will be able to better serve patients at this newly renovated facility. Now offering a wide array of medical services under one roof, the Colonel Craw VA Clinic will be able to provide accessible, quality care to veterans from across northwest Michigan.
I was pleased to introduce and pass legislation, signed into law by the President, renaming the original facility after an American hero and proud Long Lake Township native who served his county in two world wars with dignity and honor. This updated clinic will not only provide quality care to local veterans in need, but it will also serve as a fitting tribute to Colonel Craw’s extraordinary service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation.
Thank you again to the entire community and Colonel Craw VA Clinic team that made this transition possible. As a member of the Armed Services Committee — and a former Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve — I will continue working to ensure that veterans across Michigan receive the care that they have earned.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.
