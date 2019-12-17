Larry Inman trial
Larry Inman has revealed who he really is as our representative. He denied asking for a $30,000 bribe for his no vote to repeal the states prevailing wage law. He ended up voting yes after an unsuccessful attempt at extortion. He also stated that his no vote would cost him funding from other Republican-backing organizations. This brings to light that Larry Inman’s vote on any issue is based on whoever gives him money and not what is best for Michigan residents. In this case the skilled trades men and women in the 104th District. No matter how he tries to paint it, he is unethical.
Then he later admits his crime, saying that the cause was painkillers. This raises other questions: who and how were the expensive painkillers paid for? Did he misuse his taxpayer funded medical insurance, or were they paid by other extortion money? Was insurance fraud committed? I say Larry Inman is right where he belongs, in front of a jury.
Al Pedwaydon
Grand Traverse Band
Disgusted Constituent
Traverse City
