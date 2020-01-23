Perspective on 'Little Women'
I feel that Stephen Lewis missed the whole point of "Little Women" with his thoughts on the new movie version of the book. In the first place, Alcott did write about the Civil War as much as it could realistically be included within the parameters of the story she was actually telling. She had previously written a novel dealing explicitly with the war based on her own experiences as a nurse.
"Little Women" was written for a young audience (although it has certainly found readership among many discerning adults) and has its own unapologetic focus. The war is there as a background, but it is not the reason for the story nor is it the reason for its continued relevance 150 years later. The story and characters transcend their time period and, yes, even the Civil War because (unlike "Gone with the Wind" and "Uncle Tom's Cabin") these characters are real, fresh and relatable to every new generation of readers and moviegoers. Moreover, most of her male contemporary authors did not write explicitly about the war, either. I don't hear anyone complaining that Thoreau didn't include the Civil War in "Walden."
Kimberlee Pearson
Traverse City
