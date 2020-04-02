A life-and-death deal
As we practice social distancing and scrupulous personal hygiene to avoid infection with COVID-19, we should not be under any illusions that this coronavirus will simply fade, go away or be conquered in a matter of weeks. Can the spread be slowed? Yes. Can we find a cure? Maybe. But acting as if we can return to “normal” any time soon is not only irresponsible, it is criminal and will add many thousands of deaths to the already mounting numbers. A pandemic is not a hotel deal. It is a life-and-death deal.
Tuberculosis has been with humanity for at least 9,000 years. By the early 19th century, it had killed one of every seven people who had ever lived. It still kills more than 4,000 people per year.
Disease is part of human existence, and it will always win. As with T.B., we can save people from coronavirus, and maybe even find a “cure” — but only if we listen to the experts like Dr. Fauci and to the health care workers who are putting their own lives on the line every day to save the lives of our families, our friends and our co-workers.
E. Paxson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.