Election at any cost
As we prepare for our elections we should be aware that our neighbor state, Wisconsin had a planned election recently. While most states are adjusting their election dates to safeguard voters during the world pandemic, Wisconsin’s governor attempted to extend the election date but was blocked by the Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Legislature. As a result, low voter turnout is expected to benefit the right-wing candidate; maintaining the status quo trumps human welfare.
Thomas Park
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.