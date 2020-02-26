A valuable gift

By deciding to conduct Trump’s “trial” without witness testimony Republican senators have handed the Democrats a valuable gift. If only they don’t squander it. Trump’s acquittal was a foregone conclusion, but by refusing to call witnesses, its lack of legitimacy is apparent for all to see. Obviously, Trump’s base won’t care about that, but a substantial majority of Americans were in favor of hearing testimony.

There should be an endless drumbeat of “cover-up, cover-up” from Democrats for the next nine months. I also suspect there will be a gradual release of more incriminating evidence in the meantime. If Democrats will fight tooth-and-nail for every vote until all the votes are counted, maybe we can remove this ignorant, racist criminal from the White House.

Sean Palmer

Traverse City

