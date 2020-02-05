Bicycle paths
Just read the Morgenstein forum on separate bicycle paths. Did he actually make a comparison between the way blacks were treated and the way bicyclists are treated? You’re kidding! No group of people is more entitled or pampered than the TC bicyclist. If you want equality between cars and bikes, then license the bikes, insure the bikes, have a road tax for bikes, make bicycle operations and safety a mandatory requirement, enforce bicycle law, require bikes to have brake lights, turn signals and horns.
I can’t believe he has the audacity to call automobile drivers killers, when it is the bicyclist who decided to share the road with cars, while being smaller, lighter and harder to see. When two cars have a fender bender, we make out an accident report. When a car and bike collide in a space designed for cars, we call an ambulance because the bike will always lose and everyone involved pays a “forever” price because some entitled bicyclist was exercising his right to be stupid. Maybe it’s time bikes are treated like snowmobiles and motorcycles (trailer them to a trail head, pay for licensing and trail permits) and let’s not forget how disrespectful some bicyclists are to pedestrians.
Timothy Olson
Traverse City
Commented
