Open letter to Congressman Bergman
Your response to my concerns regarding impeachment is disappointing. When I contacted you, it was out of concern that you, a former Marine, should be able to see the tragedy in having a “draft dodging president” unilaterally decide to abandon our Kurdish allies as he did on Oct. 11. This decision, made over the objection of our military commanders, and without consulting our allies, was a blatant betrayal and a regrettable message to the rest of the world.
As have been your responses in the past, your “boiler-plate” regurgitation of the party line, testimonies were “secondhand,” “politically motivated” and “all one-sided” protested that the inquiry had partisan origins and therefore depart from “historical precedents.” Perhaps that’s due to the number of White House employees that were not allowed to testify. I seem to recall men of honor — Dean, Haldeman and Ehrlichman — coming forward and testifying during Nixon’s impeachment; are we experiencing obstruction under Trump? The testimonies of Vindman and Hill, not to mention Sondland and Holmes, followed by Mulvaney on national TV clearly debunk your Republican defenses.
Do you also support this president as he overrules our military commanders and condones misconduct of the Navy SEALs?
William Northway
Frankfort
