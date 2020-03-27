Airline bailout
As the coronavirus takes hold bailouts, emergency federal funding, has become front page news the President is calling for more than $50 billion to aid the airline industry.
Much of the hard times the airlines have gone through they have brought on themselves by not put enough cash away. They made billions through consolidation, baggage fees, change fees and more seats packed in each plane. Most of the airlines' cash, approximately 96 percent of their profits, has been used to buyback their stock shares. This boosts shareholder returns without directly helping their business.
A bailout should come with a few conditions such as…
- no stock repurchases
- no executive bonuses
- no further reduction in size of customer seating
- minimum wage of $15 paid to all employees
- reduce change fees
Let’s ask the corporations to be more responsible than the banks were for their bailout in 2008. Of the $205 billion bailout only $96 billion was ever repaid. That’s almost twice what it costs us for food stamps. It’s the corporations we need to keep an eye on.
Alan Newton
Traverse City
