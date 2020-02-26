An existential threat
Wake up! Be alert! Act! President Trump and his enablers are an existential threat to our democracy as we know it.
John A. Nelson
Traverse City
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 4:34 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.