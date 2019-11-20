State Theatre letdown
For most of these past 10 years I have been so proud of our little city in the way it could offer up rich cultural entertainment on par with any university town in the Midwest. For starters, we had the Traverse Symphony Orchestra and the entire Interlochen Center for the Arts, yet for me, the crowning joy were the simulcasts from the Metropolitan Opera in New York at our own State Theatre on about a dozen Saturdays over the season.
It made me feel so good about my town that I could bring a few friends along to the live broadcast of, say, “Madame Butterfly” and share their joy and amazement of the beauty of the production. Now these wonderful events are gone from my northern Michigan life and I’m left with nice beaches and ski slopes but an entire dimension of life has been pulled out of our fair city and I feel that we are so much the poorer for it.
I saw some impressive crowds at many operas over the years and have witnessed sparse attendance at Saturday films since the operas have left, so I’m still not sure why we had to give up Puccini for “Joker.”
Mark Nelson
Traverse City
